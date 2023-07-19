Library in Pueblo’s Belmont neighborhood receiving renovations starting in August

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Barkman Branch Library in Pueblo's Belmont neighborhood is receiving some new and improved renovations, according to the Pueblo City-County Library District’s master facilities plan.

One of the major improvements patrons are going to be seeing is safety upgrades.

Nick Potter, Executive Director of the Pueblo Library Foundation & Strategic Initiatives, said the Barkman Library is one of the libraries that has been having issues with people allegedly doing drugs in the bathroom. Potter said it would happen daily or even weekly.

To combat this issue, the PCCLD is implementing multiple different safety upgrades.

Additional safety measures include:

Updated indoor CCTV will provide greater coverage of interior spaces.

New outdoor parking lot security cameras that will provide 24/7 monitoring.

Environmental sensors in both public restrooms.

Additional on-site PCCLD security staff.

More public parking and enhanced outdoor lighting.

Lower bookshelves that will provide a better line of sight for library staff.

KRDO spoke with one member of the community, Eldon Boston, who visits the Barkman Branch a lot. Boston said he's happy about the safety upgrades.

"It's nice to have that extra security and the cameras are going to help," said Boston

PCCLD

The $4.2 million project will involve other major improvements including an expanded community meeting room, a bridge connecting the library to an outdoor green space, dedicated spaces for children, teens, and adults, and updated security systems.

The money comes from PCCLD funds and private funds raised, according to The Pueblo City-County Library District.

PCCLD

New and expanded public areas include:

An outdoor bridge will span across the existing drainage storm drain spillway, leading to the green space of the park.

Dedicated spaces inside the library for children, teens, and adults.

A Maker Space for STEM Programming.

An expanded meeting room. An additional 2,750 square feet of space will allow meetings for up to 70 persons. The current meeting room capacity is eight persons.

Two new study rooms.

Leading the renovation are HBM Architects and Interior Designers of Cleveland, Ohio. Pueblo-based H. W. Houston Construction is charged with managing construction.

Renovations to the Barkman Branch Library are set to begin Tuesday, Aug. 1. Barkman Library will remain closed during construction. The project is expected to be completed in late spring/ early summer of 2024.