Pueblo Police Department employs new recruiting strategy: practice physical tests

Pueblo, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department is hosting practice physical nights for potential recruits to lower the barrier to entry for the Pueblo Police force.

Brian Roman, Pueblo Police Department recruitment specialist, says they need more people on their force but haven't had enough applicants to meet their demand.

Sergeant Franklyn Ortega says that they have 46 openings, and each class of recruits is about 20 people. Even after recruits make it through academy training, they may not make it through field training. The first step, however, is the hardest.

Roman says that one of the main reasons people don't apply to be on the force is the intimidation factor of the physical tests. He hopes that these training nights, staffed by officers that coach and train prospective recruits, will help widen the pool of qualified people to choose from.

"If you give folks the opportunity to come out, try it and be part of this environment," Roman said. "They're going to succeed."

Also, he says that of 100 applicants, he will hypothetically get ten new recruits.

Each testing stage requires a different level of fitness: social smarts, book smarts or physical fitness. The physical course includes multiple obstacles, a steady shooter test, a balance beam, among other agility tests.

Prospective recruit Virginia Baca said that today's training helped her feel more confident stepping into the testing process.

"I came here nervous today, so to be able to come through and do a great job is really what shows me I can do it," said Baca.

Ortega says that if recruits want to be a part of the next academy training, they need to apply by the 26th. The link to do so is here.