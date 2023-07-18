Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder says elections results should come faster this year

PUEBLO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--On Tuesday, July 18, the Pueblo County Clerk and Recorder, Candace Rivera, and the Elections Director, Dan Lempick, took KRDO on a tour of the new Pueblo County Elections Headquarters.

The new building, along with newly added equipment, is located on the corner of 8th St. and Main St. in downtown Pueblo and will allow elections staff members to deliver election results faster than ever before, according to Pueblo County leaders.

"You could not squeeze another thing in that old building. This building gives us the space we need to add the people we need and the equipment we just added to it," said Lempick.

In fact, Lempick said they added eight more signature verification judges and two additional tabulators.

He said it will speed up the process a lot.

While their envelope sorter is not new, they're using it to do more than ever before.

"We used to just sort the envelopes through it, but now if it's an undeliverable ballot, we can run those through here. Unaffiliated ballots we used to do by hand. They can be run through here now. So it's sped up our process a lot," said Lempick

Time is not the only thing the County is saving taxpayers, but also $90,000 a year.

"That's just moving from the building to this building. That's just the rent we were spending," said Rivera

The first election that will run through this building is the mayoral election which is coming up this November.