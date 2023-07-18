Off-duty Las Animas County Lieutenant cited after fighting teenager in Trinidad

LAS ANIMAS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- A Las Animas County Lieutenant finds himself on the other side of the law again–this time for getting caught on video for fighting a teen in Trinidad.

The incident is sparking renewed outrage over the Lieutenant’s violent past, including an ongoing internal investigation after he repeatedly tased a man during a routine traffic stop last year.

That incident is at the center of a lawsuit filed earlier this year.

Now, the teenage boy’s father is explaining what led up to the altercation.

Last month, 15-year-old David Romero Jr. was riding his motorcycle on the Santa Fe Trail Drive in Trinidad.

After allegedly attempting to pass the off-duty law enforcement officer over a double yellow line, an argument ensued and quickly turned into a heated altercation.

That’s when off-duty Lieutenant Henry Trujillo stopped Romero in his yellow sedan and a fight ensued, followed by exploitive statements made by Trujillo.

As a result of the altercation, both Romero and Trujillo were cited for disorderly conduct tied to fighting in public–both are petty offenses in Colorado.

The boy’s father stated his son has had no previous run-in with the law and that his son was defending himself from an off-duty cop, whom he stated, should never be behaving in this way.

"The people are supposed to be able to have trust and stuff like that in order to protect and uphold the law, not to abuse their power or think they're above the law. Like I, I was very upset at whether it happened and the way it was handled. And, I mean, that's not the way a police officer should have to handle a situation,” stated Romero’s father.

According to a police report, Trujillo told officers on the scene that the teen started the fight after he was tailgating his car.

At this time the Las Animas County Sheriff’s Office has no comment on this newly released evidence or Trujillo’s criminal charges.