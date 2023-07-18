Lewis-Palmer School District 38 hosts Job Fair for up to 50 open positions

MONUMENT, Colo. (KRDO)-- Lewis-Palmer School District 38 is hosting a job fair and they are seeking to hire around 50 individuals.

Colorado Springs area professionals are invited to join hiring managers from five local elementary schools and three local secondary schools at its open Job Fair from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.

The District stated it is hiring immediately for up to 50 open positions ranging from Special Education, Transportation, Food Service, and more.

Light refreshments will be served and attendees will be entered for door prizes of two $100 Amazon gift cards.

Lewis-Palmer School District 38’s administrative building is located at 146 N. Jefferson St.