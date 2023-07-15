Skip to Content
Judge sentences Pueblo man to 12.5 years for distribution of drugs and possession of firearms

DENVER, Colo. (KRDO) -- After pleading guilty in March to unlawfully possessing a firearm and distributing drugs, 44-year-old Leonard Cordova was served a 12.5 year sentence by a U.S. District Court Judge on Wednesday.

The U.S. Attorney's Office District of Colorado announced Cordova's sentence in a written statement released Friday night.

According to the release, the Pueblo man will serve the 151 months in federal prison for "two counts of being a felon in possession of a firearm and ammunition and two counts of distributing a controlled substance."

You can learn more about the federal investigation into Cordova and his subsequent FBI arrest here.

