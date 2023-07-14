Colorado Springs “Swiftie” joins collective suit against Ticketmaster

Colorado Springs, Colo. (KRDO) - Hundreds of Taylor Swift fans are suing Ticketmaster for dropping the ball on her latest "Eras Tour," including one mother in Colorado Springs.

The lawsuit alleges fraud and other claims, but the main problem lies with fans not being able to get tickets in the first place.

Rachel Talbot, a Colorado Springs mom of six, has screenshots of her being repeatedly booted off the website, losing her tickets, and eventually settling for getting re-sale tickets through StubHub for $550 a head. She spent $2300 for her three daughters and herself to go.

"There were tears, there was anger. I mean I was mad,” Talbot said.

Talbot was a part of the select fans that were offered pre-sale tickets. What she and other fans nationwide did not know was that the presale tickets provided were all of the tickets for the whole tour. So, "presale" tickets were just the tickets for the whole tour.

When fans logged on to buy tickets, the system overloaded and booted others out. This has happened all year, but the lawsuit is recent.

There are 363 plaintiffs in the suit that come from nearly every state. Stubhub accounts for 70 to 80 percent of the market share according to the lawsuit, which means that they can easily monopolize the market. They also claimed the rights to all re-sale of tickets once fans purchased them.

Ticketmaster is also facing fraud claims, as fans were offered something that Ticketmaster could not realistically deliver.

“I mean, anything to stop the monopoly of Ticketmaster I'm all for," said Talbot.