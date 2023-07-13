Skip to Content
Severe T-Storms this Evening for Some

Severe T-Storm watch until 8pm tonight. Most of the storms will form east of I-25 and continue moving east with large hail (3.00") the primary concern alongside an isolated tornado

TONIGHT: Calmer skies after 10pm with overnight lows dropping into the 60's before sunrise Friday morning

TOMORROW: Calm and sunny start with high temps closer to seasonal in the 80's to low 90's with only an isolated storm or two after 3pm

EXTENDED: Scatt'd showers and storms possible Saturday afternoon with hail likely. Cooler through the weekend with highs generally in the 70's and 80's

Merry Matthews

