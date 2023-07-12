SLIGHTLY COOLER THIS WEEKEND

TONIGHT: Partly clear skies tonight with overnight lows in the 60's and 70's before sunrise Thursday morning.

TOMORROW: Partly sunny with temps in the 80's and 90's for the Pikes Peak region once again as well as near 100° for the eastern plains. Strong to severe storms will be possible for the far eastern plains after 2pm with hail and wind the primary concern.

EXTENDED: A weak north flow will bring a reinforcing shot of more seasonal air on Friday with temps in the 70's and 80's. This pattern will last through the weekend with our best chance for storms on Saturday afternoon. The heat makes a comeback next week by Tuesday