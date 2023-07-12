Griffith Centers’ 35th annual Peak Challenge fundraises money for underserved youth

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Gather a family member or a friend to hike one of Colorado’s fourteeners to help raise money for underserved youth at Griffith Centers' 35th annual Peak Challenge.

The Peak Challenge event will be held from July 14, to September 17, and all hikers, whether new or experienced, are welcome to join.

The hike will help fundraise money to help children gain access to mental health counseling and education, as well as support children's residential and housing needs as they face displacement, abuse, and other hardship.

Officials with Griffith Centers state they are also offering a series of practice climbs on summer weekends to prepare hikers for what they should bring on a climb, what they should wear, along with “around-the-clock” support.

Registration for the event can be found here and for more information about Griffith Centers click the link here.