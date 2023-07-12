Don’t strikeout with a DUI; CDOT warns Coloradans to plan a sober ride ahead of campaign

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is starting up its 'Summer Strikeout' enforcement campaign and they’ll be removing impaired drivers from the roads across the state.

The campaign will run from July 13-19 and it comes after preliminary CDOT data showed that through July 6, of this year alone, 96 of a total 290 crashes (33%) involved an impaired driver.

They state there have been 101 fatalities related to impaired driving so far this year.

Below is a 2023 data report of impaired driving fatalities by counties across Colorado:

Colorado Department of Transportation

As more people get out and hit the roads this summer season, CDOT is keeping the safety of its drivers in mind, and in partnership with the Governors Highway Safety Association (GHSA), along with Uber, CDOT is providing $10 Uber ride credits during the 'Summer Strike Out' enforcement.

The ride credits will be available statewide, while supplies last, and can be redeemed using the code “SUMMERSAFE” from the Uber app between July 12, at 5 p.m. to July 23, at 11:59 p.m.

To apply the credit directly to the Uber app from your mobile device, click the link here.

“Impaired driving impacts too many lives,” said Harry Hartfield, Senior Manager, Public Affairs, Uber. “Uber plays an important role in helping reduce drunk driving fatalities across the country, and we are thrilled to continue to work with the Colorado Department of Transportation to do our part to remind everyone to plan ahead this summer, and never drink and drive.”

For yearly impaired driving crash and fatality data in Colorado, visit the link here.