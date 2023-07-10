Gas prices in Colorado Springs rise 0.6 cents per gallon from last week

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Average gas prices in Colorado Springs are 32.4 cents per gallon higher from a month ago, according to a recent GasBuddy survey.

Average gas prices in the Springs now stand at $3.74/g after rising 0.6 cents per gallon from last week on July 3.

From a year ago, those prices were 113.9 cents per gallon higher with gas at $4.88/g.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.35/g on July 9, while the most expensive was $4.09/g–a difference of 74 cents per gallon.

Meanwhile, the lowest price in the state on July 9, was $3.27/g while the highest was $4.69/g.

The national average price of gasoline remains unchanged from last week, averaging $3.50/g today.

GasBuddy reports these are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

July 10, 2022: $4.88/g (U.S. Average: $4.66/g)

July 10, 2021: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.14/g)

July 10, 2020: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.20/g)

July 10, 2019: $2.58/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 10, 2018: $2.76/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 10, 2017: $2.12/g (U.S. Average: $2.25/g)

July 10, 2016: $2.19/g (U.S. Average: $2.23/g)

July 10, 2015: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 10, 2014: $3.58/g (U.S. Average: $3.63/g)

July 10, 2013: $3.46/g (U.S. Average: $3.50/g)

Neighboring areas and their current gas prices include:

Denver- $3.73/g, down 0.8 cents per gallon from last week's $3.74/g.

Fort Collins- $3.76/g, up 2.1 cents per gallon from last week's $3.74/g.

Meanwhile, GasBuddy reports the national average price of diesel has fallen 1.3 cents per gallon in the last week and now stands at $3.79/g.