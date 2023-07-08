4 die in upstate NY house fire as crews respond to woman’s desperate call

NEW SCOTLAND, N.Y. (AP) — Fire officials are investigating the cause of a fire that killed four people outside Albany, New York. Among those killed was a 5-year-old girl, two men and a woman. A 14-year-old boy is recovering after escaping the blaze. The Albany County Sheriff’s Department says a woman desperately called 911 after 5 a.m. saying she and a child were trapped in a room and could not get out through the window. A dispatcher tried to help direct them out of the burning house but was unsuccessful. Officials think they know where the fire started but have not yet been able to get into the gutted house to confirm.

