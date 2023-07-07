Construction begins on new dog park in Downtown Colorado Springs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Downtown Colorado Springs is getting a new dog park thanks to voter-approved funding from excess tax revenue.

The city said construction on the new ADA-accessible dog park is now underway. It will be located in Antlers Park, behind the Antlers Hotel.

According to the city, once the park is complete, the space will include two separate play areas—one for small dogs and another for larger dogs—and will feature a large fence with double gates, synthetic turf, a sitting area, play amenities and a dog water station.

The dog park is expected to be complete this fall, depending on the weather.

The city said the $510,000 improvement was funded thanks to voter approval of ballot issue 2B in the November 2019 election, which allowed the city to keep $7 million in excess 2018 TABOR revenue.