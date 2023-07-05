U.S. Postal Service reminds customers that mercury remains prohibited in the mail

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- The U.S. Postal Service (USPS) is issuing a reminder to customers that metallic mercury, and devices containing metallic mercury, are always prohibited in the mail stream.

Items such as thermometers, barometers, blood pressure monitors, and similar devices are all included as items prohibited in the mail stream.

Compact fluorescent lamps, which contain small amounts of mercury in vapor forms, are mailable domestically but prohibited internationally.

The Postal Service stated improper, undeclared, and/or other shipping of hazardous material can have serious consequences for everyone involved.

Customers who are unsure of what can and cannot be shipped should follow these guidelines:

Review the USPS Publication 52, Hazardous, Restricted, & Perishable Mail, to find out if your item is mailable.

Follow U.S. laws and U.S. Postal Service hazardous materials guidelines.

Ship items securely with required labels and markings. Customers can take their package to a Post Office location to make sure it is labeled correctly.

The Postal Service stated full responsibility rests with the mailer to comply with all Postal Service and Non-Postal Service laws and regulations in the mailing of hazardous materials.

Meaning, anyone who mails, or causes to be mailed, a non-mailable or improperly packaged hazardous material will face legal penalties.

Officials stated if a person knowingly mails items or materials that are dangerous or injurious to life, health, or property, they may face a civil penalty of at least $250, but not more than $100,000 per violation.

They may also face criminal penalties.

Effective Sunday, July 9, the USPS will require Electronic Indicators when shipping hazardous materials and dangerous goods.

For a proper tutorial on how to make shipping for hazardous materials safer for everyone visit the link here.