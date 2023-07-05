Skip to Content
Save the date for Vitalant’s Blood Drive event

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- The Teller County Sheriff’s Office is alerting residents to save the date for Vitalant's Blood Donation Drive as there is a critical need for blood. 

The Blood Drive will be held Monday, July 10, from 12:30 p.m. to 5:45 p.m. at the Our Lady of the Woods Parish Center at 116 S. West Street in Woodland Park. 

Officials state there is a continual shortage of blood and their local blood drives need help filling this need. 

Those looking to donate should schedule an appointment in advance as soon as possible at the link here.

