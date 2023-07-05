Save the date for a HeartSaver CPR Class hosted by the Southwest Teller County EMS

TELLER COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)-- For those with limited training, who have no medical training, or those looking to update their CPR certifications, the Teller County Sheriff’s Office is letting the public know of an upcoming HeartSaver CPR Class.

The class will be hosted by the Southwest Teller County EMS on Thursday, July 13, at 7 p.m. at 700 North A Street in Cripple Creek.

Classes are $35 per student and includes equipment, instruction, and a certification that is good for two years.

The Teller County Sheriff’s Office stated the class is designed for anyone with limited or no medical training, who wants to be able to give CPR, and use an automated external defibrillator (AED) in a safe, timely, and effective manner.

Course content includes Adult CPR and AED use with Child and Infant CPR.

Participants can contact Michelle at cprclass@swtcems.org to sign up.