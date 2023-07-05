Mayor Yemi Mobolade announces creation of Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Mayor Yemi Mobolade is announcing the creation of the Mayor’s Office of Community Affairs.

The office was established using two existing City positions and will work to build relationships with community stakeholders as they speak with neighborhoods, community leaders, partners, interest groups, and community organizations.

The office is supported by Danielle Summerville (below, left) and Thomas Thompson (below, right) who will report directly to the Mayor.

Danielle Summerville | City of Colorado Springs Thomas Thompson | City of Colorado Springs

Summerville is the Cultural & Community Outreach Programs Manager who will work with a wide variety of groups on programming and events that serve to enhance the community’s quality of life and diversity.

Officials with the City of Colorado Springs state Danielle Summerville previously served in Human Resources as the City’s first diversity and Community Outreach Programs Manager.

Before working for the City, she had a 19-year career with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Colorado – Pikes Peak where she served as executive director for 10 years.

Thompson is the Community Affairs Advisor who will help provide a direct connection for community groups to work with the Mayor’s Office.

The City stated Thompson previously served as senior pastor of Pulpit Rock Church in Colorado Springs for more than a decade, leading with a community-centric approach.

He was one of the pioneers in the formation of COSILoveYou, a city-focused nonprofit that brings civic, business, and nonprofit sectors together to serve the Colorado Springs community.

He also leads Thompson Leadership, a leadership coaching firm that helps executives navigate what’s next in their organizations.