Colorado Springs Utilities reminds residents to hydrate responsibly this summer season with tap water

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities is recommending residents to hydrate responsibly all summer long with local tap water.

It’s a recipe for disaster: elevation, heat, and outdoor fun as it increases the risk for dehydration.

Officials with Colorado Springs utilities state it's not only important to stay hydrated in this climate but to hydrate responsibly.

That means filling reusable containers with clean tap water ready at hand as you spend time outside in the summer heat.

Most of the city’s water comes directly from high country snowmelt, and it’s monitored at higher standards compared to water bottles that can be purchased from stores.

Colorado Springs Utilities state it’s less costly to drink tap water as it doesn’t come in a plastic container that can end up in our landfills and at about a penny per gallon, a considerable amount of money is saved by drinking water from the tap, instead of purchasing water that’s bottled elsewhere.

Colorado Springs Utilities state they conduct thousands of tests each year on the water it delivers to customers to make sure it meets strict drinking water standards.

The results of those tests are available in an easy-to-read water quality report that’s produced annually. You can find this year’s report here.

As a final summer tip, Colorado Springs Utilities state to fill a pitcher from your water tap and add different combinations of sliced fruits, veggies and herbs (like limes + cucumbers, or mint and honeydew melon). Chill, then fill your water bottle with the flavor-infused, refreshing water before heading outside to garden or hike.