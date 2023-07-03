Where to celebrate 4th of July in Colorado

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- There’s only one day left before 4th of July celebrations commence and if you’re looking to get out and into the community with your friends and family, here’s a round-up list of events where you can celebrate this Independence Day.

Family Fourth at Rock Ledge Ranch

Bring your family and celebrate the Fourth of July Rock Ledge style.

Where: Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site; 3105 gateway Road

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site; 3105 gateway Road When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

10 a.m. to 5 p.m. What: Activities, live music, reenactments, live performances, carnival games, a candy scramble, wagon rides, and more!

Activities, live music, reenactments, live performances, carnival games, a candy scramble, wagon rides, and more! Tickets are $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (55=), $4 for children ages 6-17, Children ages 5 and under are free

For more information click the link here.

Star-Spangled Symphony, July 4th Block Party and 4th of July Symphony

The Star Spangled Symphony & Fourth of July Fireworks continues the beloved nearly 50-year tradition of pairing musical offerings from the Colorado Springs Philharmonic with free community fireworks displays.

Where: Downtown Colorado Springs

Downtown Colorado Springs When: 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

3 p.m. to 7 p.m. What: Free performance from the Philharmonic and a Block Party at the Pikes Peak Center.

Free performance from the Philharmonic and a Block Party at the Pikes Peak Center. Fireworks show begins at 9:15 p.m.

Visit the link here for complete details, including a full schedule of events and fireworks map.

Boulder Symphony 4th of July Concert Celebration

Join the community in an unforgettable evening of music from an array of compositions from the symphony’s musicians. Afterwards, guests can see a drone show at Folsom Field!

Where: Boulder Bandshell; 1212 Canyon Boulevard

Boulder Bandshell; 1212 Canyon Boulevard When: 7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

7 p.m. to 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $15 for general admission and $5 for children 16 and under

For more information about the Boulder Symphony’s July 4th Concert Celebration visit the link here.

The Gold Camp 4th of July Event

Come spend the day in the historic mining town of Cripple Creek for a daylong event to celebrate our nation’s birthday!

Where: Cripple Creek; Bennett Avenue

Cripple Creek; Bennett Avenue When: All day

All day Who: Victor-Cripple Creek American Legion posts 171 & Gold Camp Association

Victor-Cripple Creek American Legion posts 171 & Gold Camp Association What: Food, music, beer tent, fireworks display, and the world famous Cripple Creek Donkeys!

Bring your family and friends to round out your 4th of July evening! For more information, call (719)-659-4283 or visit the link here.

American Independence at Bent’s Fort

The public is invited to join the community of Bent’s Old Fort to celebrate American Independence during its Old-Fashioned 4th Celebration.

Where: Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site; Colorado Highway 194, eight miles east of La Junta or 15 miles west of Las Animas.

Bent’s Old Fort National Historic Site; Colorado Highway 194, eight miles east of La Junta or 15 miles west of Las Animas. When: 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

1 p.m. to 4 p.m. What: The event will be celebrated at the fort “1840’s-style” complete with games, a pinata, a flag drawing, and historic weapons demonstrations.

The event will be celebrated at the fort “1840’s-style” complete with games, a pinata, a flag drawing, and historic weapons demonstrations. Fees are $10 per person aged 16 and up. Kids 15 and under are free.

Visitors are recommended to come early to avoid long lines and prepare for changing weather. Comfortable shoes, sunscreen, and plenty of water are also highly recommended for this event.

Below is a full schedule of the event:

1 p.m.: Reading of the Declaration of Independence

Reading of the Declaration of Independence 1:15 p.m.: Tolling of the Bell to Ring In each State in the Union

Tolling of the Bell to Ring In each State in the Union 1:30 p.m.: Historic Weapons Program

Historic Weapons Program 2:15 p.m.: Tug of War

Tug of War 2:30 p.m.: Water Bucket Relay

Water Bucket Relay 2:45 p.m.: Piñata Break

Piñata Break 3 p.m.: Flag Give-away

Flag Give-away 4 p.m.: Fort and Parking Lot Closed

For more information, visit the park’s website at the link here or call the park at (719)-383-5010.

Pueblo West 4th of July Parade

Join the Pueblo West Metropolitan District as they host their Jack Fowler Memorial Fourth of July “Wet” Parade.

Where: Joe Martinez Blvd., stretching from Gadsden Drive to Civic Center Drive. A "dry" section will be designated from Gadsden Drive to Camrose Drive where water play is not allowed. The "wet" portion of the parade will commence at Camrose Drive.

Joe Martinez Blvd., stretching from Gadsden Drive to Civic Center Drive. When: 10:30 a.m.

10:30 a.m. What: Water-related activities and a Food Truck Market at Civic Center Park

It is recommended that paradegoers utilize the U.S. Highway 50 to South McCulloch Blvd., proceeding south to Joe Martinez Blvd.

They are permitted to park along Joe Martinez Blvd. up to 72 hours in advance and should arrive at the parade route prior to the 10 a.m. closure.

Before the parade, the intersection of Purcell Blvd. and Joe Martinez Blvd. will be closed at 7 a.m. and Joe Martinez Blvd. at South McCulloch Blvd. will be closed at 10 a.m.

Those arriving after 10 a.m. will need to use side streets adjacent to Joe Martinez Blvd.

After the parade, designated routes will direct paradegoers through major side streets toward Hahns Peak Ave. or South McCulloch Blvd.

Below is a list of policies in place ahead of the event:

Permissible Uses during the Wet Section:

Water gun devices such as water pistols, super soakers, and other homemade devices that do not require an external power source.

Sprayers, buckets, or garden hoses that can be operated without power.

Prohibited Items

High-power pressure water sprayers.

Water trucks with pressure producing capabilities.

Large totes used to carry large volumes of water that require a pump to expel the water through hoses.

Any additives such as foaming agents, soaps, or other chemicals.

Water balloons.

Spectator Conduct:

Spectators MUST NOT enter the parade route and MUST remain alongside the roadway.

Spectators SHOULD NOT engage in any form of water fight with other spectators unless all parties willingly participate.

Spectators are expected to show respect for participants in the dry section of the parade.

Spectators should also demonstrate respect for the numerous volunteers, law enforcement personnel, security officers, firefighters, and EMS personnel who work to ensure a safe event.

For more information call (719)-352-2741.