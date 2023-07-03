What’s closed and what’s open in Colorado ahead of 4th of July

COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- In observance of 4th of July, El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs are issuing closures for the following administrative offices.

City of Colorado Springs

Offices closures for Tuesday, July 4:

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside community centers

Mountain Metropolitan Transit (Administrative offices)

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Sales Tax Office

Sertich Ice Center

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs

City officials state these facilities will be open Monday, July 3:

City fountains, pools and spray grounds

Garden of the Gods Park

Patty Jewett Golf Course

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (weather permitting)

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

Valley Hi Golf Course

El Paso County

Offices closures for Tuesday, July 4:

El Paso County Treasurer & Public Trustee's Office

El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Office – All locations

El Paso County Department of Human Services

El Paso County Public Health

Pikes Peak Workforce Center

CSU Extension

Office of the 4 th Judicial District Attorney

Judicial District Attorney 4th Judicial District Courts and El Paso County Combined Courts.

El Paso County officials state all other offices, agencies, and services will remain open on Monday, July 3.

Administrative offices, elected administrative offices, and affiliated agencies will return to their normal business hours on Wednesday, July 5.

In an effort to train new staff, the Treasurer’s Office will also be closed to the public on Thursday, July 6, as well as every Thursday in July including July 13, July 20, and July 27.

Those looking to obtain online motor vehicle services can visit El Paso County's 11 Self Service Kiosk stations or visit the link here.