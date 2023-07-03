What’s closed and what’s open in Colorado ahead of 4th of July
COLORADO, USA (KRDO)-- In observance of 4th of July, El Paso County and the City of Colorado Springs are issuing closures for the following administrative offices.
City of Colorado Springs
Offices closures for Tuesday, July 4:
- City Administration Building
- City Clerk
- City Hall
- Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum
- Deerfield Hills, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside community centers
- Mountain Metropolitan Transit (Administrative offices)
- Municipal Court
- Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building
- Sales Tax Office
- Sertich Ice Center
- Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs
City officials state these facilities will be open Monday, July 3:
- City fountains, pools and spray grounds
- Garden of the Gods Park
- Patty Jewett Golf Course
- Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (weather permitting)
- Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site
- Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center
- Valley Hi Golf Course
El Paso County
Offices closures for Tuesday, July 4:
- El Paso County Treasurer & Public Trustee's Office
- El Paso County Clerk and Recorder Office – All locations
- El Paso County Department of Human Services
- El Paso County Public Health
- Pikes Peak Workforce Center
- CSU Extension
- Office of the 4th Judicial District Attorney
- 4th Judicial District Courts and El Paso County Combined Courts.
El Paso County officials state all other offices, agencies, and services will remain open on Monday, July 3.
Administrative offices, elected administrative offices, and affiliated agencies will return to their normal business hours on Wednesday, July 5.
In an effort to train new staff, the Treasurer’s Office will also be closed to the public on Thursday, July 6, as well as every Thursday in July including July 13, July 20, and July 27.
Those looking to obtain online motor vehicle services can visit El Paso County's 11 Self Service Kiosk stations or visit the link here.