Skip to Content
News

Lane closures issued for Interquest Parkway July 3

Colorado Springs Utilities
By
Published 6:45 AM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities is announcing lane closures along Interquest Parkway for the week of Monday, July 3. 

Crew members will be performing water main work in the area just west of N. Powers Blvd. 

Federal Drive will also be closed south of Interquest Parkway to Windswept View. 

The project, according to Colorado Springs Utilities, is part of a $2.8 million investment “to increase redundancy and water system reliability for customers in the area.” 

The new 16’ water pipeline will connect two portions of the Briargate pressure zones separated by Kettle Creek. 

Officials state construction is expected to wrap up by the end of August. 

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Jaleesia Fobbs

Jaleesia is a Digital Content and Weekend Broadcast Producer for GMC.

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content