Lane closures issued for Interquest Parkway July 3

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Colorado Springs Utilities is announcing lane closures along Interquest Parkway for the week of Monday, July 3.

Crew members will be performing water main work in the area just west of N. Powers Blvd.

Federal Drive will also be closed south of Interquest Parkway to Windswept View.

The project, according to Colorado Springs Utilities, is part of a $2.8 million investment “to increase redundancy and water system reliability for customers in the area.”

The new 16’ water pipeline will connect two portions of the Briargate pressure zones separated by Kettle Creek.

Officials state construction is expected to wrap up by the end of August.