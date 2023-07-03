Gas prices in Colorado Springs up 33.1 cents from a month ago

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)-- Gas prices in Colorado Springs have risen 12.5 cents per gallon in the last week, according to a recent survey from GasBuddy.

As of Monday, July 3, the average price for gas in Colorado Springs now stands at $3.74/g–33.1 cents per gallon higher than a month ago.

GasBuddy reports the cheapest station in Colorado Springs was priced at $3.19/g yesterday while the most expensive was $3.89/g–a difference of 70.0 cents per gallon.

Meanwhile, the lowest price in the state yesterday was $3.15/g while the highest was $4.89/g.

The national average price of gasoline has fallen 4.1 cents per gallon in the last week, averaging $3.50/g today.

National gas prices are showing a slight decrease as they are down 1.9 cents per gallon from a month ago and 129.3 cents per gallon lower than a year ago.

These are the historical gasoline prices in Colorado Springs and the national average going back ten years:

July 3, 2022: $4.90/g (U.S. Average: $4.79/g)

July 3, 2021: $3.44/g (U.S. Average: $3.12/g)

July 3, 2020: $2.46/g (U.S. Average: $2.17/g)

July 3, 2019: $2.61/g (U.S. Average: $2.76/g)

July 3, 2018: $2.78/g (U.S. Average: $2.87/g)

July 3, 2017: $2.10/g (U.S. Average: $2.22/g)

July 3, 2016: $2.22/g (U.S. Average: $2.27/g)

July 3, 2015: $2.60/g (U.S. Average: $2.77/g)

July 3, 2014: $3.59/g (U.S. Average: $3.67/g)

July 3, 2013: $3.50/g (U.S. Average: $3.47/g)

As for neighboring areas and their current prices GasBuddy reports:

Denver- $3.74/g, up 14.5 cents per gallon from last week's $3.59/g.

Fort Collins- $3.74/g, up 14.6 cents per gallon from last week's $3.60/g.

Meanwhile the national average price of diesel has fallen 3.4 cents in the last week and now stands at $3.80 per gallon.