Proposed service changes for Mountain Metro in Fall 2023

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - Mountain Metropolitan Transit (MMT) announced it’s implementing new service enhancements beginning Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023.

These enhancements include:

NEW - Route 20: MMT proposes a new route that would operate along South Nevada Ave, departing from the Downtown Terminal at the top and the middle of the hour on Saturdays and Sundays to address the weekend on-time performance of Routes 10 and 11.

MMT proposes a new route that would operate along South Nevada Ave, departing from the Downtown Terminal at the top and the middle of the hour on Saturdays and Sundays to address the weekend on-time performance of Routes 10 and 11. Route 23 & 24: MMT proposes to relocate the turnaround location for Routes 23 and 24 to use the newly completed roundabout at Tutt Blvd and South Carefree. This new stop will be located on South Carefree and Tutt Blvd to improve on-time performance.

MMT proposes to relocate the turnaround location for Routes 23 and 24 to use the newly completed roundabout at Tutt Blvd and South Carefree. This new stop will be located on South Carefree and Tutt Blvd to improve on-time performance. Route 34: MMT proposes to add bus stops on Route 34 to Austin Bluffs Pkwy on Union Blvd at the underpass of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. These stops will provide access to the VA Clinic facility.

MMT proposes to add bus stops on Route 34 to Austin Bluffs Pkwy on Union Blvd at the underpass of Austin Bluffs Pkwy. These stops will provide access to the VA Clinic facility. Route 37: MMT proposes to address on-time performance on Route 37 by removing the Integration Loop service on each inbound trip. Integration Loop will continue to be served on each outbound Route 37 trip.

MMT is accepting public comment. Public comments can be submitted by email to transitinfo@coloradosprings.gov, by calling (719) 385-7433, or by faxing (719) 385-5419.

Comments will be accepted through July 20, 2023.