Eastbound Highway 24 offramp to Union Blvd. reopens July 1

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The City of Colorado Springs the eastbound Highway 24 offramp to Union Blvd. reopens Saturday, July 1.

The closure allowed the city and the Colorado Department of Transportation to install a traffic signal. The signal replaced a stop sign at the intersection.

City officials said the signal will improve safety there, especially for drivers turning left to northbound Union Blvd.

Currently, vehicles turning left to northbound Union Blvd. must cross three lanes of southbound Union before merging into the left lane of northbound traffic.

The new signal will now make this a protected turn movement. The merge from the offramp to the southbound Union Blvd. will be unchanged by the project.

This was a two-week closure.

City officials said the installation was funded by the Pikes Peak Rural Transportation Authority (PPRTA) and CDOT.