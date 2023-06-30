Colorado Springs admin. offices to close on 4th – parks, pools, etc. to remain open

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- In observance of Independence Day, the City of Colorado Springs administrative offices will be closed but facilities like parks, pools, historic sites, and golf courses will be open.

Several 4th of July events are also happening across the city on Tuesday.

The following City of Colorado Springs administrative offices and agencies will be closed Tuesday, July 4 in observance of Independence Day:

City Administration Building

City Clerk

City Hall

Colorado Springs Pioneers Museum

Deerfield Hills, Hillside, Meadows Park, and Westside community centers

Mountain Metropolitan Transit (Administrative offices)

Municipal Court

Parks, Recreation & Cultural Services Administrative Building

Sales Tax Office

Sertich Ice Center

Sports Office and Therapeutic Recreation Programs

The following city facilities are open on Tuesday:

City fountains, pools and spray grounds

Garden of the Gods Park

Patty Jewett Golf Course

Pikes Peak – America’s Mountain (weather permitting)

Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site

Starsmore Visitor and Nature Center

Valley Hi Golf Course

Family Fourth at Rock Ledge Ranch

From 10 a.m.-5 p.m. on Tuesday, Rock Ledge Ranch Historic Site will host a variety of activities, including live music; reenactments from notable historical figures; performances by the Pikes Peak Brass Band and the Seven Falls Indian Dancers; carnival games, a candy scramble, wagon rides and more.

Admission is $8 for adults, $5 for seniors (55+), and $4 for children (6-17). Children ages 5 and under are free. There are discounts available for active-duty military with an ID. For more information, visit rockledgeranch.com/event/family-fourth/.

Star-Spangled Symphony, July 4th Block Party, and 4th of July Symphony on Your Porch

Celebrate the 4th of July at the Star-Spangled Symphony & July 4th Block Party on Tuesday from 3 - 7 p.m. in downtown Colorado Springs. There will be a free performance from the Philharmonic and block party at the Pikes Peak Center. Fireworks, weather dependent, are scheduled to begin at 9:15 p.m. Visit COS4thofJuly.org for complete details, including a full schedule of events and fireworks map.