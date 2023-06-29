Bear spotted in Pueblo tranquilized and relocated

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Police report a bear that was spotted in Pueblo early Thursday morning has been tranquilized and relocated.

At 7:45 a.m. Thursday, officers were notified of a bear exploring the south side of the city. Police were able to find the bear and take this photo.

PPD

Police asked anyone who might see the bear to not approach it, give it space, and let it enjoy an uninterrupted stroll through Pueblo.

When left alone, PPD said bears are typically not a threat to people and will eventually return to their natural habitat.

However, PPD announced at 10:15 a.m. the bear had been relocated.

For information on living with bears, including bear-proofing your home, from Colorado Parks and Wildlife click here.