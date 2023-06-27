How to help the Prowers County family that lost their home in a tornado

PROWERS COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The Prowers County Sheriff's Office shared information on how to help the family that lost their home in a tornado that touched down just south of Granada on June 23.

In addition to the residence, the tornado destroyed multiple outbuildings and vehicles. Around eight cows also died.

Through a preliminary Damage Survey, the National Weather Service rated the tornado an EF-3 with estimated winds of 155 mph. The tornado was on the ground for approximately 35 minutes and almost ten miles.

NWS Pueblo

Now, the sheriff's office is sharing how to help the family affected by the tornado.

A donation account was set up at TBK Bank for John and DuVall to help them with the many costs stemming from the loss of their property.

People are asked to contact any TBK Bank for information on how to donate. Branch locations can be found here.

Community State Bank in Lamar also set up a donation account for the DuVall family. That information can be found here.