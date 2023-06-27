Fire alarm at Pueblo residence prompts speedy recovery efforts from Pueblo Fire Department

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO)--The Pueblo Fire Department (PFD) is stressing the importance of making sure residents have properly working smoke detectors following a fire that broke out at a Pueblo east side residence.

The fire started around 3 a.m. this Tuesday, June 27, after an automatic fire alarm at a home in the Belmont neighborhood of Pueblo's east side went off.

PFD was dispatched to the area and upon arrival, found heavy fire conditions with the occupants of the home luckily already out of the house.

However, the residents of the home told firefighters that their dog and two cats were still trapped inside.

Fire crew members were able to coordinate a strategy to quickly put the fire out and were able to rescue the lucky dog and one cat.

We do not know the status of the second cat but no injuries or damages were reported.

As a result of this incident, PFD is reminding residents that if it weren't for the properly working smoke detectors that alerted the residents of danger, the alarm system that placed the call and started the response wouldn't have happened.

They state to always check your smoke detector batteries at least two times a year and ensure that they are not outside of their expiration date.