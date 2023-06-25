Local vendors and artisans sell goods at Rocky Mountain Maker’s Market

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Sunday, local vendors and artisans set up shop in the parking lot of Jenkins Middle School for the Rocky Mountain Maker's Market.

The market is constantly changing locations throughout Colorado Springs, but the concept stays the same. The market owners said the aim is to create a community-focused space made up of Southern Colorado artists, bakers, makers and producers.

"My husband and I started the market because there weren't any markets in Colorado Springs early in the year in 2022," said Aranda Russell, co-owner of the Rocky Mountain Maker's Market. "This is year two for the market, and we've just really grown quite a bit. We started out with seven vendors and we're now up to about 40 on our roster right now."

Russell said it's been amazing to watch the market grow, and she described the crowd Sunday as a full house.

Throughout the parking lot, dozens of tents featured baked goods, clothing and candy, in addition to food trucks selling meals to patrons.

"This community here is absolutely thrilled that we're here, and we've had several people that have been following us on Facebook just to find out where we're at," said Russell.

If you'd like to know where the Rocky Mountain Maker's Market will set up next, you can click here for their list of locations in the following months.