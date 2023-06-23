Skip to Content
Pueblo Police still searching for answers in 2022 homicide

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - The Pueblo Police Department is asking anyone with information on a 2022 homicide to please come forward.

On February 17, 2022, 33-year-old Lawrence Trujillo was found dead inside his home in the 2600 block of Court St. According to police, he had been shot.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact Detective Gravatt at (719) 320-6022. To remain anonymous, contact Pueblo Crime Stoppers at (719)-542-7867 or click here.

If your information leads to a felony arrest, you could be eligible for a cash reward.

