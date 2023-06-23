Monument Valley Park pickleball courts to close next week for maintenance and resurfacing

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Beginning Monday, June 26, the popular Monument Valley Park pickleball courts will close for routine maintenance and resurfacing work, the City of Colorado Springs said Friday.

The city said the closure is expected to last multiple weeks to allow the contractor to clean the surface, fill and patch cracks, correct drainage issues, and reseal with an acrylic surface to protect the courts.

“It is a top priority for the Colorado Springs Parks, Recreation and Cultural Services department to keep the courts in great condition to ensure longevity and playing quality. We appreciate the community’s patience during the closure," Eric Becker, Park Maintenance and Operations Division Manager said.