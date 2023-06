COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) - The Colorado Springs Fire Department responded to a rollover accident near downtown.

According to CSFD, the accident is in the area of Wahsatch Ave. and Colorado Ave. CSFD reported there were people trapped.

CSFD

At 7:15 a.m. CSFD said that Colorado Ave. was blocked at Wahsatch Ave.

People are asked to avoid the area.