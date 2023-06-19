Colorado Preservation Inc. to preserve Well Hotel & Taproom’s Main Street façade

TRINIDAD, Colo. (KRDO)--Colorado Preservation Inc. is working to preserve the Well Hotel & Taproom’s historic Main Street façade in historic downtown Trinidad.

The Well Hotel & Taproom is a recently renovated hotel and self-serve taproom in Trinidad, Colorado that was formerly known as the “Boom Block” built in 1888 by Frank Bloom, according to officials with Colorado Preservation Inc.

While the interior was recently renovated, Colorado Preservation Inc. officials state the Main Street façade is still in need of preservation help.

According to Colorado Preservation Inc., the original building had a storefront with tall, glass, and ornamental steel windows and a row of clerestory windows arrayed above them. The second floor featured 2-over-2 double-hung wood windows.

After a fire in the adjacent masonic building damaged the Bloom Block’s upper story in 1904, it was converted into a hotel with 12 rooms.

From 1985 to 2021, Joe Terry owned the building and made basic improvements but Colorado Preservation stated the façade is in need of restoration.

Currently, Colorado Preservation Inc. states work is being done to raise funds to preserve the Main Street façade.

