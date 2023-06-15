Skip to Content
Visually Impaired Persons Trail opens Friday at Bear Creek Nature Center

EL PASO COUNTY
COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- El Paso County Parks & Community Services is set to open the Visually Impaired Persons (VIP) Trail Friday at the Bear Creek Nature Center.

A Grand Opening ribbon cutting will be held for the VIP Trail Friday morning.

El Paso County Commissioner and Park Advisory Board Liaison, Stan VanderWerf will speak at the Grand Opening about the importance of accessibility to outdoor recreation in the community. County Parks & Community Services staff will also share a brief overview of the project.

The Bear Creek Nature Center is located at 245 Bear Creek Rd. in Colorado Springs.

