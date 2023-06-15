EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for north central El Paso County in east central Colorado until 4 p.m.

According to the NWS, the doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between one and two inches of rain have already fallen as of 1:15 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Colorado Springs, Monument, Black Forest, and Gleneagle.

This could impact flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, and other poor drainage and low-lying areas.