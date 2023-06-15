Skip to Content
News

Flash flood warning for north central El Paso County

MGN
By
New
Published 1:19 PM

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO) - The National Weather Service issued a Flash Flood Warning for north central El Paso County in east central Colorado until 4 p.m.

According to the NWS, the doppler radar indicated thunderstorms producing heavy rain across the warned area. Between one and two inches of rain have already fallen as of 1:15 p.m.

Some locations that will experience flash flooding include Northern Colorado Springs, Monument, Black Forest, and Gleneagle.

This could impact flash flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, and other poor drainage and low-lying areas.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

KRDO News

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content