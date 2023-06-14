PepsiCo Beverages North America ushers in new distribution facility in groundbreaking ceremony

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--PepsiCo Beverages North America (PBNA) is hosting a groundbreaking ceremony for its new Colorado Springs distribution facility.

The event comes in an effort to further achieve PBNA’s larger sustainability goals of bringing positive environmental advances to the greater Colorado area.

The ceremony will usher in the new 115,000-square-foot distribution facility on Tuesday, June 20, at 10 a.m., at 755 Aviation Way, or the National Museum of WWII Aviation’s Parking Lot.

The facility will span 12 acres and include approximately 6,500 square feet of office space, 4,000 square feet for fleet vehicles, and 1,800 square feet for Pepsi Equipment Services.

Key features of the new building will include solar power systems that will be used to charge delivery fleet pallet jacks, a roof designed to support future solar expansion, LED motion-controlled light fixtures, and more.

Anticipated completion of the new site is expected to be done in early 2024.

Officials with PNBA state they plan to expand supply chain operations for popular product brands such as Pepsi, Gatorade, Celsius, and Rockstar, to help boost future growth in Southern Colorado for years to come.

This is just PBNA's latest project as part of its investment in the community, including the company’s recent Pecos facility and Denver High Point plant–its largest and most sustainable plant in the U.S.

According to PNBA officials, additional details about hiring, technological innovation, facility operations, and community initiatives will be announced at a later date.

To learn more about current open positions across PepsiCo, visit www.pepsifrontlinecareers.com.