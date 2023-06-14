Houston Police K-9 dies from heat exhaustion after being left in a patrol car when the engine unexpectedly shut off, officials say

By Raja Razek, CNN

(CNN) — Houston police are investigating the death of a 4-year-old K-9 who suffered heat exhaustion Monday after being left in an air-conditioned patrol car when the engine unexpectedly shut off, police said.

Houston Police Department K-9 vehicles are equipped with a system that notifies the handler, activates cooling fans and rolls down the windows should a vehicle shut down, police said. However, “this did not happen in this instance,” the Houston Police Department said in a news release.

When the handler returned to the vehicle, he found the dog in distress. The K-9 was taken to a clinic but ultimately died from the heat, the release stated.

“Please keep Aron’s handler and the entire K-9 team in your prayers as they mourn the loss of Aron,” police said, adding that Aron had served with the department for about a year and a half.

“The handler left Aron in a running, air-conditioned patrol vehicle, which is a necessary and common practice when the K-9 partner is not actively engaged in police work,” the statement said. “All HPD vehicles that transport K-9s will immediately be inspected by the vendor to ensure the systems are working properly.”

The National Weather Service in Houston has been warning residents of heat index values this week that can reach as high as 108 degrees Fahrenheit. On Monday, the city experienced a high temperature of 95 degrees Fahrenheit, according to CNN Weather.

When temperatures are 90 degrees, the interior of a car can soar as high as 109 degrees in just 10 minutes, some experts say. Dogs don’t sweat and must cool off primarily through panting, according to animal rights advocacy group PETA, and can die from a heatstroke quickly even if the car is parked in shade with slightly open windows.

