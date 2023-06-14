Colorado Highway 7 closed following a large rock slide

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is issuing a travel alert for Colorado Highway 7 due to a large rock slide.

CDOT officials state the rockslide is roughly 20 feet by 40 feet.

The statement was released around 7:30 a.m. this morning, Wednesday, June 14.

Crews are now on scene to remove the barrier in the area between CO 72 near Allenspark to US 36 in Lyons.

CDOT officials state this is expected to be an extended closure as detours are now being put in place.

Motorists in the area are being advised to avoid CO 7 & at mile point 23 at all costs.