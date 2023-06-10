Nigeria’s central bank chief arrested after being suspended by president

ABUJA, Nigeria (AP) — Nigeria’s central bank chief has been arrested hours after he was suspended by the country’s new president. Godwin Emefiele has served as governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria for the past nine years. Nigeria’s Department of State Services said in a statement on Saturday that he was arrested “for some investigative reasons.” The central bank chief was suspended from office on Friday night and asked to immediately hand over power to his deputy. Emefiele has been investigated in the past for alleged financial crimes although a judge found no evidence to support the allegations. Analysts say his removal from office was expected. They cited some policies he introduced in recent months which were seen as controversial.

