Travel advisory warning for US 24; road work to begin

CHAFFEE COUNTY, Colo. (KRDO)--The Colorado Department of Transportation (CDOT) is alerting motorists to expect full stops and 30-minute delays following road construction for a section of US 24.

Construction work will be between North Buena Vista and Granite and will cause travel delays for Tuesday, June 13, and Wednesday, June 14, between 6:30 a.m. and 5 p.m.

Road work will be weather dependent as crews work to complete the surface treatment.

Officials with the CDOT are reminding motorists to keep these tips in mind ahead of the construction work: