Nuggets win Game 4, just one game away from winning the NBA Finals
MIAMI, Fla. (KRDO) - The Denver Nuggets managed to defeat the Miami Heat in a close Game 4 in Florida.
The Nuggets are now headed back to Denver for Game 5. If they win this one - they'll be not only NBA champions but this team will make history as the first time the Nuggets have ever won this title.
Watch post-game interviews below:
Earlier Live Updates:
6:40 p.m. Heat make the first basket
6:41 p.m. Nuggets are in the game with their first score
6:54 p.m. Foul, free throw for Nuggets
7:03 p.m. Brief tie, Nuggets then get a free throw and score two more points
7:05 p.m. First quarter ends with Heat 21 Nuggets 20
7:08 p.m. Nikola Jokić heads to the locker room after coming down wrong on his ankle.
7:10 p.m. Jokić back on the bench with attention to his right ankle. In his absence, Nuggets regain the lead
7:12 p.m. Tie
7:17 p.m. Jokić returns to the court
7:42 p.m. Halftime 55-51, Nuggets up
7:59 p.m. Quarter 3 begins
8:05 p.m. First double-digit lead of the game in Nuggets' favor
8:10 p.m. Miami Heats Kevin Love makes another 3-pointer
8:21 p.m. Miami inches closer to Denver's lead with another free throw
8:25 p.m. Pause to fix the net
8:28 p.m. Woman in stands taken out in a stretcher, unclear what happened
8:31 p.m. End of the third quarter 86-73 Denver
8:38 p.m. Heat closing the gap
8:39 p.m. Five fouls against Jokić, out of the game with nine minutes left.
8:57 p.m. Jokić back in the game
9:03 p.m. Nuggets reach 100 points with 2:30 minutes remaining
9:05 p.m. Less than two minutes Nuggets with 14-point lead
9:09 p.m. Nuggets win, 108 to 95