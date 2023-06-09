Nuggets win Game 4, just one game away from winning the NBA Finals

MIAMI, Fla. (KRDO) - The Denver Nuggets managed to defeat the Miami Heat in a close Game 4 in Florida.

The Nuggets are now headed back to Denver for Game 5. If they win this one - they'll be not only NBA champions but this team will make history as the first time the Nuggets have ever won this title.

Watch post-game interviews below:

Earlier Live Updates:

6:40 p.m. Heat make the first basket

6:41 p.m. Nuggets are in the game with their first score

6:54 p.m. Foul, free throw for Nuggets

7:03 p.m. Brief tie, Nuggets then get a free throw and score two more points

7:05 p.m. First quarter ends with Heat 21 Nuggets 20

7:08 p.m. Nikola Jokić heads to the locker room after coming down wrong on his ankle.

7:10 p.m. Jokić back on the bench with attention to his right ankle. In his absence, Nuggets regain the lead

7:12 p.m. Tie

7:17 p.m. Jokić returns to the court

7:42 p.m. Halftime 55-51, Nuggets up

7:59 p.m. Quarter 3 begins

8:05 p.m. First double-digit lead of the game in Nuggets' favor

8:10 p.m. Miami Heats Kevin Love makes another 3-pointer

8:21 p.m. Miami inches closer to Denver's lead with another free throw

8:25 p.m. Pause to fix the net

8:28 p.m. Woman in stands taken out in a stretcher, unclear what happened

8:31 p.m. End of the third quarter 86-73 Denver

8:38 p.m. Heat closing the gap

8:39 p.m. Five fouls against Jokić, out of the game with nine minutes left.

8:57 p.m. Jokić back in the game

9:03 p.m. Nuggets reach 100 points with 2:30 minutes remaining

9:05 p.m. Less than two minutes Nuggets with 14-point lead

9:09 p.m. Nuggets win, 108 to 95