Colorado State University-Pueblo hosts Mental Health and Suicide Awareness Walk

PUEBLO, Colo. (KRDO) - Colorado State University-Pueblo is hosting a Mental Health and Suicide Awareness Walk with proceeds to benefit the Fire Fit Kids program.

The Pueblo Fire Fit Kids Program is designed to bring kids from the area into their neighborhood fire stations or parks for a light workout and firefighter-related obstacle courses.

The event will be held Saturday, June 10, from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. at the CSU Pueblo Campus at 2200 Bonfrote Boulevard.

Guests are asked to meet at the Fountain and a $20 entry fee will be required.

Free goodies and snacks will be available along with local mental health resources.

Those who registered for the event before Thursday, June 1, will be eligible for a free t-shirt.

This year's walk will be titled, "Be Kind to Your Mind." A GoFundMe for the benefit can be accessed by clicking the link here.