Bass Pro Shops donates 70 Fly Rods to Colorado Youth Outdoors

COLORADO SPRINGS, COLO., (KRDO) - Thursday afternoon, the Colorado Springs Bass Pro Shop hosted a donation ceremony of 70 rods and reels to Colorado nonprofit Colorado Youth Outdoors.

The rods and reels are only part of the 40,000 rods and reels being donated nationwide, on behalf of the company's "Gone Fishing" initiative, which seeks to inspire the next generation and educate them about the joys of fishing.

This company-wide initiative matches Colorado Youth Outdoor's mission to strengthen kids' relationships with their parents through engaging in outdoor activities. CYO hosts camps, classes and workshops to teach kids and their parents how to hunt and fish. The nonprofit received the same donation last year and used the rods and reels to teach classes, re-donating about half to kids in need.

The Colorado Springs Bass Pro Shop will host another free follow-up event next weekend on Sunday, June 20 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Kids and families can learn to fish in the store's aquariums and ponds during these events, do some arts and crafts and take home a free fishing guide.