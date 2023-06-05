Skip to Content
Dog rescued from building fire in Fountain Monday night

Fountain PD
FOUNTAIN, Colo. (KRDO) -- Fire crews responded to reports of a fire in the area of C and S Road and Link Road in Fountain Monday night around 7 p.m.

Callers reported a shed on fire but fire crews found an outbuilding fully engulfed when they arrived.

Fountain officials said no one was injured in the fire and a dog was rescued from inside the building. The building itself is a total loss.

Officials said it's unknown at this time how the fire started.

Hanover, Security, Stratmoor, and Ft Carson Fire Departments all responded to the blaze.

