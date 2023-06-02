Republicans schedule 1st presidential debate for Aug. 23, but there’s no guarantee Trump will attend

CHICAGO (AP) — The first Republican presidential debate of the 2024 election cycle will be held Aug. 23, and candidates participating must pledge to support the eventual GOP nominee. The Republican National Committee on Friday announced the requirements to take part in the debate in Milwaukee. The organization says a second debate will be held the following night should it be needed. The debate stage can provide the largest audience yet for many presidential hopefuls, but it also can trip up candidates. Already, there have been questions about who will take part. Former President Donald Trump has questioned why he would participate in the debate given his commanding lead in early polls.

