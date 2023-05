Watch Air Force One arrive at the Colorado Springs Airport below:

Biden is set to speak at the commencement ceremony Thursday morning.

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – President Joe Biden arrived in Colorado Springs Thursday evening ahead of the 2023 Air Force Academy Graduation.

