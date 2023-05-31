Man arrested and facing several charges following car theft investigation

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) – The Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) is investigating a car theft after the driver tried ramming into a police car and then attempted to flee the scene. He is now arrested on several charges.

The incident occurred on Tuesday, May 30, at around 3:30 p.m., when detectives with the Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence (VNI) Motor Vehicle Theft Unit found a stolen vehicle at the 1200 Block of East Pikes Peak Avenue.

CSPD detectives requested the assistance of the El Paso Sheriff’s Office (EPSO) Tactical Support Unit (TSU) and the CSPD Tactical Enforcement Unit (TEU) to contact the driver of the vehicle.

Following initial contact with the driver of the vehicle, the CSPD reports the driver immediately tried ramming into the TSU’s vehicles.

The EPSO and the TSU were able to pin the car in place, CSPD reports. The driver not only refused to exit the car but began to accelerate and spin the car tires in place.

CSPD and crews with the TEU arrived to support the EPSO and the TSU and had to use chemical munitions to remove the driver from their car.

After the driver removed themselves from the car, they attempted to run but were quickly detained by the TEU officers.

The driver was a man who was taken to the hospital for medical evaluations before he was then taken to the El Paso County jail where he was arrested on several charges.

CSPD reports that this incident is now an ongoing investigation into Aggravated Motor Vehicle Theft and at this time, the man’s identity has not been released.