Improvements to Mt. Cutler trailhead complete, parking lot reopened

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- The Mt. Cutler Trailhead parking lot, located in North Cheyenne Canyon is now open following the expansion and paving of the old gravel parking lot.

According to the city, the improvements to the trailhead lot include asphalt paving in addition to adding a curb and gutter, signage, and defined parking spaces.

The city said additional improvements were also made to the Mt. Cutler Trail at the developed trailhead as well as at the Creekside Trail with enhanced sustainable access to North Cheyenne Creek.