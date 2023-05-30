Skip to Content
News

CSPD: Suspect in stolen vehicle rams police vehicles in attempt to escape

KRDO
By
New
Published 10:05 PM

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday afternoon around 3:30, detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence unit located a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Pikes Peak Ave.

The detectives requested assistance from CSPD and El Paso County Sheriff's Office tactical units.

According to CSPD, when the tactical units initiated contact with the stolen vehicle, the suspect immediately rammed the tactical vehicles but was pinned in place and continued to spin the tires.

CSPD said the tactical units used chemical munitions to get the suspect out of the stolen vehicle. He attempted to run but was quickly apprehended.

CSPD has not identified the suspect but said he was booked on several charges after receiving a medical check at a local hospital.

Article Topic Follows: News

Jump to comments ↓

Author Profile Photo

Tyler Dumas

Tyler is a Digital Content Producer for KRDO

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KRDO NewsChannel 13 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content