CSPD: Suspect in stolen vehicle rams police vehicles in attempt to escape

COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (KRDO) -- Tuesday afternoon around 3:30, detectives with the Colorado Springs Police Department (CSPD) Metro Vice, Narcotics, and Intelligence unit located a stolen vehicle in the 1200 block of Pikes Peak Ave.

The detectives requested assistance from CSPD and El Paso County Sheriff's Office tactical units.

According to CSPD, when the tactical units initiated contact with the stolen vehicle, the suspect immediately rammed the tactical vehicles but was pinned in place and continued to spin the tires.

CSPD said the tactical units used chemical munitions to get the suspect out of the stolen vehicle. He attempted to run but was quickly apprehended.

CSPD has not identified the suspect but said he was booked on several charges after receiving a medical check at a local hospital.